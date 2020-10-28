U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed front center, Third Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, right center, Third Air Force command chief, poses with 501st Combat Support Wing leadership at Royal Air Force Welford, England, Oct. 28, 2020. They stood on the presumed location where Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Winston Churchill stood on June 5, 1944, before the 101st Airborne Division at the Royal Air Force Welford Park airfield, took off for Normandy in support of D Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 10:52 Photo ID: 6411548 VIRIN: 201028-F-IM475-1020 Resolution: 7835x5223 Size: 2.49 MB Location: RAF WELFORD, WBK, GB Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.