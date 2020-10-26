Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk

U.S. Air Force Capt. Teresa Harroun, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group chief nurse, looks out of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2020. A U.S. Army combat paramedic team partnered with the 386th EMDG in the exercise and flew the team around to demonstrate what it would feel like for a patient during transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW