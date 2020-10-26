Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group extract a patient from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2020. The members trained on medical evacuation techniques and in-flight medical care in the event of a mass emergency response scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6411221
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-RF516-1413
|Resolution:
|5036x3194
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk
LEAVE A COMMENT