Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk

Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group extract a patient from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2020. The members trained on medical evacuation techniques and in-flight medical care in the event of a mass emergency response scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

