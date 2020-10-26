Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk [Image 3 of 7]

    Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Medical personnel transfer a patient onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2020. Medical providers, technicians, nurses and administrative personnel attended the training to learn proper safety techniques when loading and unloading a patient into a helicopter during a medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

