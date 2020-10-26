Medical personnel transfer a patient onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2020. Medical providers, technicians, nurses and administrative personnel attended the training to learn proper safety techniques when loading and unloading a patient into a helicopter during a medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 02:07
|Photo ID:
|6411218
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-RF516-1286
|Resolution:
|4967x3382
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk
