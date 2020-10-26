Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group carry a patient to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2020. The medical team members learned about safety techniques and the nuances of in-flight medical care during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 02:07
|Photo ID:
|6411217
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-RF516-1494
|Resolution:
|5296x3547
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk
