    Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk [Image 2 of 7]

    Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group carry a patient to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2020. The medical team members learned about safety techniques and the nuances of in-flight medical care during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 02:07
    Photo ID: 6411217
    VIRIN: 201027-F-RF516-1494
    Resolution: 5296x3547
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    Black Hawk
    medical evacuation
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    386th Expeditionary Medical Group
    helicopter
    Kuwait
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    U.S. Army
    Polish Armed Forces
    386th AEW
    Canadian Armed Forces
    Ali Al Salem
    386th EMDG
    ASAB

