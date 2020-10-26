Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk

Medical personnel prepare to carry a patient to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for transport during a medical evacuation training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2020. Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group, the U.S. Army, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Polish Armed Forces participated in the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

