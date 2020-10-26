Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk

U.S. Army Sgt. James Hughes, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade flight medic, monitors a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter prior to take-off at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2020. In a real-world scenario, a U.S. Army paramedic team would be dispatched to transport the patient to another medical facility for extensive care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

