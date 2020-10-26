Medical personnel load a patient onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2020. Although some of the training exercise participants may not use these skills in their everyday duties, having the knowledge to rely on can help remind them of how they support the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing mission and the potential impact they may have on service members when they need it most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 02:07 Photo ID: 6411220 VIRIN: 201027-F-RF516-1229 Resolution: 4672x3252 Size: 847.04 KB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Get to the choppa! ASAB medics train on a Black Hawk [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.