Rear Adm. Tim Weber (right), commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), and Command Master Chief Sean Howe (left) recognize Hospitalman Jocelyn Vera (second from left) and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cheyenne Mitchell (second from right) for delivering exceptional medical care in support of fleet readiness at Branch Health Clinic, Naval Training Center, Oct. 20.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 16:44
|Photo ID:
|6409532
|VIRIN:
|201020-N-UJ980-0029
|Resolution:
|2826x2166
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics [Image 29 of 29], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
