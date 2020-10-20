Rear Adm. Tim Weber (right), commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), and Command Master Chief Sean Howe (left) recognize Hospitalman Jocelyn Vera (second from left) and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cheyenne Mitchell (second from right) for delivering exceptional medical care in support of fleet readiness at Branch Health Clinic, Naval Training Center, Oct. 20.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 16:44 Photo ID: 6409532 VIRIN: 201020-N-UJ980-0029 Resolution: 2826x2166 Size: 4.3 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics [Image 29 of 29], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.