Rear Adm. Tim Weber (left), commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), visits staff at Naval Air Station North Island's dental clinic, Oct. 20.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 16:44
|Photo ID:
|6409517
|VIRIN:
|201020-N-UJ980-0014
|Resolution:
|4253x2836
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics [Image 29 of 29], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT