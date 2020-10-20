Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics

Rear Adm. Tim Weber (left), commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), and Command Master Chief Sean Howe (right) recognize Sailors and civilian personnel at Naval Air Station North Island's medical clinic for their contributions to the success of Navy Medicine's mission during an official visit, Oct. 20. From left to right, those recognized are: Lt. Anthony Belekanich, from Tampa, Fla.; Mr. Jonathan Tran, from San Diego; and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class, from Baton Rouge, La.

Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US