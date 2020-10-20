Rear Adm. Tim Weber (left), commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), and Command Master Chief Sean Howe (right) recognize Sailors and civilian personnel at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado's dental clinic for their contributions to the success of Navy Medicine's mission, Oct. 20. From left to right, those recognized are: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Josue Isaula, from Tampa, Fla.; Lt. Austin McIntyre, from Austin, Texas; and Mr. Lowell Augustin, from San Diego.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 16:44 Photo ID: 6409523 VIRIN: 201020-N-UJ980-0020 Resolution: 3948x2722 Size: 5.71 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics [Image 29 of 29], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.