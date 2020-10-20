Rear Adm. Tim Weber (left), commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), and Command Master Chief Sean Howe (right) recognize Sailors and civilian personnel at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado's dental clinic for their contributions to the success of Navy Medicine's mission, Oct. 20. From left to right, those recognized are: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Josue Isaula, from Tampa, Fla.; Lt. Austin McIntyre, from Austin, Texas; and Mr. Lowell Augustin, from San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 16:44
|Photo ID:
|6409523
|VIRIN:
|201020-N-UJ980-0020
|Resolution:
|3948x2722
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics [Image 29 of 29], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT