    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics [Image 26 of 29]

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), and Command Master Chief Sean Howe visit Branch Health Clinic, Naval Training Center, Oct. 20. Weber and Howe took the opportunity to thank clinic staff for their hard work keeping service members mission-ready and delivering health care to all beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also connected with the deckplate to find out what's on Sailors' minds and how the region can ensure they're a well-trained and equipped medical force.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 16:44
    Photo ID: 6409529
    VIRIN: 201020-N-UJ980-0026
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics [Image 29 of 29], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    clinics
    Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    dental
    military medicine
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    NMFP
    Rear Adm. Tim Weber

