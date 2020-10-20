Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), and Command Master Chief Sean Howe visit Branch Health Clinic, Naval Training Center, Oct. 20. Weber and Howe took the opportunity to thank clinic staff for their hard work keeping service members mission-ready and delivering health care to all beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also connected with the deckplate to find out what's on Sailors' minds and how the region can ensure they're a well-trained and equipped medical force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 16:44 Photo ID: 6409529 VIRIN: 201020-N-UJ980-0026 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 5.67 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics [Image 29 of 29], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.