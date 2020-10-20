Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics

Rear Adm. Tim Weber (left), commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), and Command Master Chief Sean Howe (right) recognize Sailors and civilian personnel at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado's clinic for their contributions to the success of Navy Medicine's mission, Oct. 20. From left to right, those recognized are: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Briana Hooker, from Springfield, Ill.; Ms. Erin Anderson, from Hartville, Wyo.; and Lt. Pollyanna Palhano, from Monticello, N.Y.

