Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits San Diego Area Clinics

Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), talks to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jonathan Lake, a native of Baton Rouge, La., during a visit to Naval Air Station North Island's medical clinic, Oct. 20. Weber thanked clinic staff for their hard work keeping service members mission-ready and delivering health care to all beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lake was recognized for managing the clinic's supply department and serving as a basic life support instructor, ensuring clinic staff are well-equipped and trained to meet their mission of keeping service members healthy and mission-ready.

