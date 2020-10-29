Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 8 of 8]

    Lightning Challenge 2020

    BURNET, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists cross the final obstacle on the course at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. TACP Airmen from across the country competed in several events throughout the week for a chance to earn the title of best TACP team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    Tactical Air Control Party
    JTAC
    TACP
    Special Ops
    93 AGOW
    Lightning Challenge
    LC2020
    330th RCS

