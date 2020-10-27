U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists look over a simulated battlefield after calling in an artillery strike at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020. The event took place in coordination with U.S. Army artillery units to simulate real-world call for fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 00:38
|Photo ID:
|6407837
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-HY263-001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT