A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist participates in the tactical retreat event at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. The timed event tested a TACP's accuracy with a limited supply of ammunition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 00:38
|Photo ID:
|6407839
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-HY263-006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|BURNET, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT