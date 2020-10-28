U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists wait for their event to start at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet Texas, Oct. 27, 2020. TACP Airmen from across the country competed in several events throughout the week for a chance to earn the title of best TACP team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 00:38
|Photo ID:
|6407836
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-HY263-002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|BURNET, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT