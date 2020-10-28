U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists wait for their event to start at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet Texas, Oct. 27, 2020. TACP Airmen from across the country competed in several events throughout the week for a chance to earn the title of best TACP team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 00:38 Photo ID: 6407836 VIRIN: 201028-F-HY263-002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.16 MB Location: BURNET, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.