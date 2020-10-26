Lightning Challenge 2020

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist navigates an obstacle during the 2020 Lightning Challenge at Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020. TACP Airmen from across the country competed in several events throughout the week for a chance to earn the title of best TACP team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

