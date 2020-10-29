U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists ruck between events spread out across a 10-mile trail at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. TACP Airmen from across the country competed in several events throughout the week for a chance to earn the title of best TACP team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 00:38
|Photo ID:
|6407840
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-HY263-005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|BURNET, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
