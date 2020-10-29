U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists ruck between events spread out across a 10-mile trail at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. TACP Airmen from across the country competed in several events throughout the week for a chance to earn the title of best TACP team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 00:38 Photo ID: 6407840 VIRIN: 201029-F-HY263-005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.55 MB Location: BURNET, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.