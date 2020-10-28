A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist fires his weapon during an event at the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge on Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. Competitors eliminated targets in each vehicle before rescuing a simulated wounded Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 00:38 Photo ID: 6407835 VIRIN: 201028-F-HY263-003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.08 MB Location: BURNET, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.