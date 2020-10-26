U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Wendt, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, poses for a photo at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Oct. 26, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st CSW as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 11:59 Photo ID: 6406892 VIRIN: 201026-F-IM475-1108 Resolution: 6988x4659 Size: 3.5 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.