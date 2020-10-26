U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed (left), Third Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski (right), Third Air Force command chief master sergeant, poses for a photo with Staff Sgt. Marchel Paul, (center), 423rd Communications Squadron alternate communications security tempest manager, after presenting him with a coin of recognition at the Technical Control Facility at Royal Air Force Molesworth, England, Oct. 26, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

Date Taken: 10.26.2020
Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
This work, Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS