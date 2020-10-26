Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaylee Champion (right), 501st Combat Support Wing logistics planner and noncommissioned officer in charge of wing readiness, salutes Maj. Gen. Randall Reed (left), Third Air Force commander, at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Oct. 26, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

