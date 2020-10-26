U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Rodes (left), 423rd Security Forces Squadron resources advisor, briefs the logistics storage innovation project to Maj. Gen. Randall Reed (right), Third Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski (third right), Third Air Force command chief master sergeant, during their visit to the SFS warehouse at Royal Air Force Molesworth, England, Oct. 26, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 11:58 Photo ID: 6406884 VIRIN: 201026-F-IM475-1083 Resolution: 7145x4763 Size: 2.45 MB Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.