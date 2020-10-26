U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, talks with Airmen at the Technical Control Facility at Royal Air Force Molesworth, England, during his visit to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Oct. 26, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 11:58
|Photo ID:
|6406886
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-IM475-1090
|Resolution:
|6035x4028
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
