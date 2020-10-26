Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, talks with Airmen at the Technical Control Facility at Royal Air Force Molesworth, England, during his visit to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Oct. 26, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

