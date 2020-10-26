Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW [Image 16 of 24]

    Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Azulay, 423rd Security Forces Squadron combat arms section chief, holds a coin of recognition that was presented to him by Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, during his visit to the security forces squadron warehouse at Royal Air Force Molesworth, England, Oct. 26, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 11:58
    Photo ID: 6406885
    VIRIN: 201026-F-IM475-1084
    Resolution: 7970x5313
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW [Image 24 of 24], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    U.S. European Command
    U.K.
    England
    RAF
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    3rd Air Force
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Gloucestershire
    501 CSW
    420th Air Base Squadron
    420 ABS
    Fairford
    501CSW
    Third Air Force
    Cambridgeshire
    RAF Welford
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces in Africa
    Welford
    COVID-19
    423rd Air Base Squadron

