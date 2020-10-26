Third Air Force command team visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed (center), Third Air Force commander, speaks with base leaders about the Large Vehicle Inspection Site gate construction project at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Oct. 26, 2020. The Third Air Force command team toured six bases in the 501st Combat Support Wing as part of a new commander’s immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

Date Taken: 10.26.2020
Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
by A1C Jennifer Zima