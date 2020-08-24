200824-N-LY160-1244 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2020) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 prepares for flight operations on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 24, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 05:31 Photo ID: 6327097 VIRIN: 200824-N-LY160-1244 Resolution: 4003x2859 Size: 684.79 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.