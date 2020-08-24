200824-N-LY160-1031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2020) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Julieann Guico, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) supply department, ices a cake in the ship’s bakery, Aug. 24, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 05:31
|Photo ID:
|6327084
|VIRIN:
|200824-N-LY160-1031
|Resolution:
|3674x2624
|Size:
|467.87 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
