200824-N-LY160-1031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2020) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Julieann Guico, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) supply department, ices a cake in the ship’s bakery, Aug. 24, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 05:31 Photo ID: 6327084 VIRIN: 200824-N-LY160-1031 Resolution: 3674x2624 Size: 467.87 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.