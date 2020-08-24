200824-N-LY160-1227 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2020) – A Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) air department observes flight operations on the ship’s flight deck, Aug. 24, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 05:31 Photo ID: 6327096 VIRIN: 200824-N-LY160-1227 Resolution: 3655x2611 Size: 332.52 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.