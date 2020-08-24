200824-N-LY160-1071 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2020) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Jianmin Zhao, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) supply department, studies for a shipboard qualification in the ship’s main issue room, Aug. 24, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 05:31 Photo ID: 6327091 VIRIN: 200824-N-LY160-1071 Resolution: 4092x2923 Size: 432.84 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.