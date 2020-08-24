Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 15]

    USS Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200824-N-LY160-1170 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2020) – The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) transits the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 24, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 05:31
    Photo ID: 6327094
    VIRIN: 200824-N-LY160-1170
    Resolution: 5057x3612
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    navy
    lha7
    usstripoli

