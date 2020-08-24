200824-N-LY160-1106 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2020) – Sailors remove chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, Aug. 24, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.