200824-N-LY160-1060 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2020) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Douby Riche, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) supply department, searches for items in the ship’s main issue room, Aug. 24, 2020. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 05:31 Photo ID: 6327090 VIRIN: 200824-N-LY160-1060 Resolution: 4424x3160 Size: 580.93 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.