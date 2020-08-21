Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass visits with Joint Base San Antonio chiefs at the Pfingston Reception Center Aug. 21, 2020, on JBSA-Lackland, Texas. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett was accompanied by newly sworn in Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Bass to take a closer look at operations across Joint Base San Antonio during COVID-19.
