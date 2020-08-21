Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip

Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Reed from Second Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., briefs U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass Aug. 21, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The two-day immersion demonstrated the teamwork across the Joint Base San Antonio community and how Airmen are maintaining mission effectiveness, conducting daily operations with health and safety at the forefront and ensuring our Air and Space Forces are always ready to answer the nation’s call.

