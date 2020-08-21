Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip [Image 3 of 6]

    Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Johnny Saldivar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Reed from Second Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., briefs U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass Aug. 21, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The two-day immersion demonstrated the teamwork across the Joint Base San Antonio community and how Airmen are maintaining mission effectiveness, conducting daily operations with health and safety at the forefront and ensuring our Air and Space Forces are always ready to answer the nation’s call.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 17:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip [Image 6 of 6], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

