Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip

U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. pose for a photo in front of Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass's official portrait Aug. 21, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Each living Airman who has served as chief master sergeant of the Air Force has visited JBSA-Lackland to autograph their portraits, which are displayed in a room dedicated to the Air Force’s highest enlisted leaders. Bass signed her portrait during the trip and it will be on display later this week.

