Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip

Lt. Col. Marie Han, 559th Medical Group, briefs U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass Aug. 21, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. At the onset of COVID-19, Air Force Basic Military Training officials partnered with 59th Medical Wing officials to implement detailed procedures to screen and monitor newly arrived recruits. AETC tour stops across Joint Base San Antonio included briefings and interactions with members from the 12th Flying Training Wing, 37th Training Wing, 502nd Air Base Wing and 59th Medical Wing.

