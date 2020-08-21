Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip

United States Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown, Jr. administers the oath enlistment reaffirmation to recent basic military training graduates and Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Airmen Aug. 21, 2020, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett was accompanied by newly sworn in Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass to take a closer look at operations across Joint Base San Antonio during COVID-19.

Date Taken: 08.21.2020
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US