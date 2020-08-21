Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip

U.S. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass visits with 59th Medical Wing medics Aug. 21, 2020, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett was accompanied by newly sworn in Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Bass to take a closer look at operations across Joint Base San Antonio during COVID-19. At the onset of COVID-19, Air Force Basic Military Training officials partnered with 59th Medical Wing officials to implement detailed procedures to screen and monitor newly arrived recruits.

