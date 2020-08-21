U.S. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass visits with 59th Medical Wing medics Aug. 21, 2020, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett was accompanied by newly sworn in Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Bass to take a closer look at operations across Joint Base San Antonio during COVID-19. At the onset of COVID-19, Air Force Basic Military Training officials partnered with 59th Medical Wing officials to implement detailed procedures to screen and monitor newly arrived recruits.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 17:56
|Photo ID:
|6323963
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-YQ806-0417
|Resolution:
|3000x1986
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip [Image 6 of 6], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT