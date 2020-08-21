Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip [Image 1 of 6]

    Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Johnny Saldivar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass visits with 59th Medical Wing medics Aug. 21, 2020, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett was accompanied by newly sworn in Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Bass to take a closer look at operations across Joint Base San Antonio during COVID-19. At the onset of COVID-19, Air Force Basic Military Training officials partnered with 59th Medical Wing officials to implement detailed procedures to screen and monitor newly arrived recruits.

