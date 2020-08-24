Air Force top officials visit JBSA missions for first combined trip

Photo By Sean Worrell | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Maj. Michael Fleherty,...... read more read more Photo By Sean Worrell | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Maj. Michael Fleherty, 559th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, about the use of the electronic flight bag during a tour of Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 Aug. 20, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. UPT 2.5 will scale lessons learned from Pilot Training Next and began in mid-July here and at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell) see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Kayshel Trudell | 37th Training Wing Public Affairs



For their first trip together, the Air Force’s top three officials visited Joint Base San Antonio Aug. 20-21.



Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett was accompanied by newly sworn-in Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass to take a closer look at operations across JBSA during COVID-19.



JBSA was the ideal venue to witness missions at the air base wing, basic military, technical and flying training, with a final stop to learn more about the Sixteenth Air Force’s (Air Forces Cyber) cyber mission, under Air Combat Command.



The tour included visits to the 12th Flying Training Wing at JBSA-Randolph and the 37th Training Wing, 59th Medical Wing and 502nd Air Base Wing units at JBSA-Lackland to highlight how members at both locations are finding innovative solutions to continue to successfully execute the training mission during a global pandemic.



“From the moment recruits step off the bus at JBSA-Lackland, the Air Force core values permeate their experience,” Barrett said. “America’s military edge is derived from the discipline and professionalism of these exemplary service members.”



During their first day at JBSA-Randolph, Barrett, Brown and Bass were provided an update on Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 at the 559th Flying Training Squadron. While there, they met the first 11 student pilots enrolled in the program.



“Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 is the first step in our effort to modernize how we train our pilots to meet current and future threats,” said Col. Scott Rowe, 12th FTW commander. “UPT 2.5 scales the four key lessons learned from Pilot Training Next and innovation efforts across the pilot training enterprise through the use of immersive technology, seamless access to content, student-centered learning, and quality instruction.”



In the flightroom, officials took a closer look at immersive training devices and saw the benefits of a student-centric learning and technology-focused environment. UPT 2.5 began in mid-July at JBSA-Randolph and at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



On day two of their visit, the distinguished trio had an immersion at JBSA-Lackland. During their time there, members of the 37th TRW highlighted how Warhawks train and develop resilient Airmen to win, innovate and grow.



“Our strategic and global environment has changed; however, the constant is our people,” Bass said. “Airmen are our most lethal weapons system and the competitive edge we have over our adversaries.”



During COVID-19 operations, about 12,000 trainees graduated the Air Force’s Basic Military Training, with only 3 percent of recruits being delayed and no trainees leaving the pipeline because of COVID-19.



“During the last six months, this wing has completely transformed the way it organizes, trains and equips to meet pipeline requirements,” said Col. Rockie Wilson, 37th TRW commander. “We continue to cultivate a spirit of Airmanship by safeguarding our team’s energy and morale and leveraging technology to create a COVID-19 safe campus. We remind our adversaries daily that the Air Force training pipeline remains open and we are not only fighting through but are excelling during this pandemic.”



While at the Pfingston Reception Center, the trio had the opportunity to address Airmen from across JBSA, to include Brown officiating a reaffirmation of the oath of enlistment for Airmen who graduated BMT the day prior and Airmen from across the JBSA community.



“Thank you to the Airmen for volunteering to join our long blue line to defend this Nation, and congratulations on your recent graduation yesterday,” he said to the 300 Airmen who reaffirmed their other with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force. “Thank you to the cadre and leadership teams for preparing these graduates to live, learn, and lead as Airmen. Secretary Barrett, Chief Bass and I purposely decided where we want to visit on this first trip and there’s no better place than San Antonio to look at how we develop leaders. The Air Force starts leadership development from the first day Airmen walk into work.”



Reid Clinic and COVID-19 operations were highlighted next at JBSA-Lackland. Medical professionals at the 59th MDW partnered with the 37th TRW during the early onset of COVID-19 and implemented detailed procedures to screen and monitor newly arrived recruits. Their continued support of force health protection measures ensures trainees and cadre can safely continue fighting through COVID-19 and continue completing the mission.



After the medical wing, the leaders received a brief about operations at the Gateway Villas to better understand the restriction of movement, quarantine and isolation procedures.



During a working lunch Barrett, Brown and Bass hosted diversity and inclusion sensing sessions with Airmen. The sessions provide senior leaders the opportunity to hear firsthand the concerns and views of Airmen on race relations in the Air Force.



The trip culminated with Barrett, Brown and Bass touring facilities and meeting members of Sixteenth Air Force (AFCYBER).



While visiting Headquarters Sixteenth Air Force (AFCYBER), Barrett, Brown, and Bass met with intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber, information operations, electronic warfare, and weather Airmen who demonstrated how the Numbered Air Force integrates and synchronizes information warfare capabilities to produce outcomes in the information environment.



The tour of the Air Force’s Information Warfare NAF included discussions of the organization’s unique capabilities, global perspective, and authorities that are integrated and converged on global kinetic and information targets in support of the National Defense Strategy.



A global Numbered Air Force that also serves as the service cyber component to U.S. Cyber Command with support to U.S. European Command, U.S. Space Command, U.S. Strategic Command, and U.S. Transportation Command, the Air Force leaders also saw first-hand a demonstration from Airmen who operate and defend the Air Force information networks against external threats, a demonstration from an offensive cyberspace operator, and they gained insight into ongoing operations to defend U.S. elections. Additionally, they heard from Airmen who provide ISR support to the U.S. Space Force.



Finally, the Air Force’s senior leaders learned about an initiative called, “Listen, Learn, Lead,” a Sixteenth Air Force commander-led program aimed at getting to the root of bias and then leaning into meaningful change through candid, honest discussions. The facilitator-supported initiative was the pinnacle of the visit, followed by Barrett awarding several IW Airmen with the secretary of the Air Force coin.



“As the information warfare arm of the U.S. Air Force that takes the conflict in the information environment to the front lines, this visit is incredibly important,” said Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, Sixteenth Air Force (AFCYBER) commander. “That the secretary, chief and chief master sergeant of the Air Force came here to show their support for our innovative, diverse and empowered Airmen, is a testament to our leaders’ care for our people and their role in protecting and defending our great nation.”



The two-day immersion demonstrated to the Air Force’s top leaders just how effectively teams across the JBSA community are maintaining mission effectiveness, conducting daily operations with health and safety at the forefront and ensuring our Air and Space Forces are always ready to answer the nation’s call.



“The success of the Gateway Wing is a strategic win for our nation and our Air Force,” Brown said. “The wing’s continuation of training under COVID-19 conditions has required a team effort and military training instructors have been at the forefront of that success. I’m extremely proud of everyone who ensured we were able to continue to keep the pipeline flowing and ultimately ensure military readiness for our Air and Space recruits.”



To see more from the visit, see http://www.Facebook.com/37thTrainingWing.