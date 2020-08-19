Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations [Image 7 of 10]

    100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Drake Koenig-Frederickson, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, left, and Airman 1st Class Nahyan Rivera-Wong, 100th AMXS aerospace propulsion apprentice, clear the flightline of aircraft ground equipment in preparation before the launch of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2020. The KC-135 provides global, rapid aerial refueling capability for Europe and Africa as the only permanent air refueling wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 05:59
    Photo ID: 6322874
    VIRIN: 200819-F-PZ401-1387
    Resolution: 4563x3046
    Size: 862.23 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

