    100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations [Image 5 of 10]

    100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Drake Koenig-Frederickson, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, awaits the launch of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft slated to conduct air refueling operations at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2020. The 100th Air Refueling Wing conducts air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 05:59
    Photo ID: 6322866
    VIRIN: 200819-F-PZ401-1190
    Resolution: 6271x4185
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    United Kingdom
    USAFE
    aircraft maintenance
    England
    aerial refueling
    KC-135
    airpower
    RAF Mildenhall
    readiness
    GB

