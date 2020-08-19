100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations

Aerospace propulsion Airmen with the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron wipe hydraulic fluid from the underside of the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to prepare it for a training mission at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2020. The KC-135 provides global, rapid aerial refueling capability for Europe and Africa as the only permanent air refueling wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 05:59
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
