Aerospace propulsion Airmen with the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron wipe hydraulic fluid from the underside of the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to prepare it for a training mission at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2020. The KC-135 provides global, rapid aerial refueling capability for Europe and Africa as the only permanent air refueling wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 05:59 Photo ID: 6322865 VIRIN: 200819-F-PZ401-1062 Resolution: 5368x3583 Size: 734.39 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.