100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations

A 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft takes off from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 18, 2020. The KC-135 provides global, rapid aerial refueling capability for Europe and Africa as the only permanent air refueling wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

