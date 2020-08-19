100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations

Senior Airman Liam Denman, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, left, and Staff Sgt. Christian Herrera, 100th AMXS aerospace propulsion craftsman, service the right hydraulic system of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before flight operations at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2020. Maintenance operations support the readiness of aircraft to deliver aerial refueling throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

