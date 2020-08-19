100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations

Airman Drake Koenig-Frederickson, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, plugs into the communication system of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before the arrival of aircrew members at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2020. The 100th Air Refueling Wing conducts air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

