100th AMXS supports KC-135 flight operations

Airman 1st Class Nahyan Rivera-Wong, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, left, and Airman Drake Koenig-Frederickson, 100th AMXS aerospace propulsion journeyman, wait for the arrival of KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft aircrew members before a training mission at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2020. Maintenance operations support the readiness of aircraft to deliver aerial refueling throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

